Workday Salaries

Workday's salary ranges from $41,572 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Mexico at the low-end to $576,285 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Workday. Last updated: 6/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $142K
P2 $164K
P3 $221K
P4 $341K
P5 $367K
P6 $576K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P1 $143K
P2 $153K
P3 $246K
P4 $263K
P5 $311K
P6 $501K
Product Designer
P2 $153K
P3 $196K
P4 $309K
P5 $277K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
M2 $171K
M3 $218K
M4 $251K
Business Analyst
P2 $147K
P3 $158K
P4 $188K
P5 $336K
Program Manager
P3 $189K
P4 $256K
Data Scientist
P3 $207K
P4 $291K
Sales
P1 $144K
P3 $266K
P4 $275K

Account Executive

Cybersecurity Analyst
P3 $194K
P4 $306K
Sales Engineer
Median $182K
UX Researcher
Median $233K
Management Consultant
Median $41.6K
Project Manager
Median $200K
Technical Program Manager
Median $315K
Data Analyst
Median $144K
Human Resources
Median $251K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $165K
Product Design Manager
Median $330K
Recruiter
Median $190K
Solution Architect
Median $230K

Data Architect

Business Operations Manager
$62.7K
Copywriter
$98K
Corporate Development
$347K
Customer Service
$192K
Customer Success
$162K
Electrical Engineer
$104K
Financial Analyst
$293K
Graphic Designer
$154K
Legal
$148K
Marketing
$151K
Marketing Operations
$132K
Technical Writer
$110K
Venture Capitalist
$127K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Workday is Software Engineer at the P6 level with a yearly total compensation of $576,285. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workday is $194,683.

Other Resources