Software Engineer compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $553K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer (SWE) I (Entry Level) $133K $113K $11.7K $8.7K P2 SWE II $165K $138K $19.2K $7K P3 SWE III $224K $160K $53.2K $10.6K P4 Senior SWE $292K $191K $85.9K $15.9K View 2 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Workday ?

