Software Engineer compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $553K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $227K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$133K
$113K
$11.7K
$8.7K
P2
$165K
$138K
$19.2K
$7K
P3
$224K
$160K
$53.2K
$10.6K
P4
$292K
$191K
$85.9K
$15.9K
At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
