Estimated Total Value: $11,184

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $600 per year

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,125

    $1,125 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Pet Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Caregiver Benefits

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Gym On-Site $300

    On-site pool, ping-pong, and foosball.

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Gym Discount

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Partial salary

  • Remote Work

    50% In Office participation required per quarter. Employees have 30 days a year where they can work from anywhere without meeting this quota, which can be used to work from home.

  • 401k $3,600

    50% match on the first 6% of base salary

  • Roth 401k

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    Dependent Care FSA: for children under the age of 13 or a dependent adult.

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Employee Discount

  • Donation Match

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

    Dogs are welcome in the Workday offices in Pleasanton, Salt Lake City, and Victoria.

  • Back up Child Care

    Care.com

  • Volunteer Time Off

