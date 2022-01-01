Estimated Total Value: $11,184
$600 per year
$1,125 per year contributed by employer
Unlimited
Caregiver Benefits
10 days
On-site pool, ping-pong, and foosball.
12 weeks
12 weeks
5 days a week
Partial salary
50% In Office participation required per quarter. Employees have 30 days a year where they can work from anywhere without meeting this quota, which can be used to work from home.
50% match on the first 6% of base salary
Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
Dependent Care FSA: for children under the age of 13 or a dependent adult.
Commuter programs
Dogs are welcome in the Workday offices in Pleasanton, Salt Lake City, and Victoria.
Care.com