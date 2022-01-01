← Company Directory
Microsoft
Microsoft Salaries

Microsoft's salary ranges from $25,958 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $1,471,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Microsoft logo

$240K

Software Engineer
59 $161K
60 $184K
61 $202K
62 $208K
63 $241K
64 $279K
65 $339K
66 $427K
67 $566K
68 $785K
69 $1.05M
70 $1.08M

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Developer Advocate

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

AI Engineer

Product Manager
59 $163K
60 $168K
61 $171K
62 $188K
63 $235K
64 $254K
65 $297K
66 $384K
67 $583K
68 $775K
Technical Program Manager
59 $168K
60 $164K
61 $169K
62 $201K
63 $228K
64 $270K
65 $323K
66 $387K
67 $516K

Technical Project Manager

Data Scientist
59 $179K
60 $182K
61 $192K
62 $205K
63 $220K
64 $256K
65 $315K
66 $400K
67 $548K

Health Informatics

Software Engineering Manager
64 $273K
Principal EM $335K
66 $431K
67 $610K
GM, Partner $750K
69 $1.09M
VP $1.47M
Solution Architect
59 $102K
60 $130K
61 $153K
62 $190K
63 $223K
64 $252K
65 $319K
66 $382K
67 $382K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Sales
59 $104K
60 $160K
61 $182K
62 $237K
63 $247K
64 $311K
65 $371K
66 $486K
67 $672K

Field Sales Representative

Sales Development Representative

Field Sales Manager

Account Executive

Account Manager

Customer Success Engineer

Program Manager
59 $136K
60 $141K
61 $151K
62 $190K
63 $218K
64 $239K
65 $307K
66 $357K
67 $533K
Hardware Engineer
59 $166K
60 $188K
61 $184K
62 $212K
63 $244K
64 $293K
65 $337K
66 $408K
67 $565K
Marketing
59 $105K
60 $126K
61 $150K
62 $173K
63 $214K
64 $251K
65 $276K
66 $338K

Product Marketing Manager

Product Designer
59 $134K
60 $180K
61 $178K
62 $202K
63 $221K
64 $268K
65 $336K
66 $383K
67 $388K

Interaction Designer

UX Designer

UI Designer

Web Designer

Financial Analyst
59 $100K
60 $126K
61 $142K
62 $175K
63 $195K
64 $248K
65 $272K
Project Manager
59 $146K
60 $166K
61 $145K
62 $180K
63 $213K
64 $232K
65 $281K
Customer Service
59 $96.9K
60 $116K
61 $148K
62 $186K
63 $201K
64 $234K
65 $296K
66 $358K
Mechanical Engineer
59 $146K
60 $173K
61 $170K
62 $181K
63 $229K
64 $277K
65 $294K
66 $376K
Business Analyst
59 $114K
60 $130K
61 $136K
62 $170K
63 $212K
64 $231K
65 $277K
Information Technologist (IT)
59 $103K
60 $140K
61 $134K
62 $163K
63 $200K
65 $279K

IT Support

Business Development
60 $134K
61 $135K
62 $174K
63 $203K
64 $235K
65 $264K
66 $345K
67 $688K
Recruiter
59 $97.9K
60 $117K
61 $142K
62 $161K
63 $175K

University Recruiter

Technical Recruiter

Management Consultant
59 $97.4K
60 $136K
61 $135K
62 $154K
63 $179K
64 $230K
65 $295K
66 $370K
UX Researcher
60 $158K
61 $186K
62 $202K
63 $220K
64 $239K
66 $522K
Human Resources
60 $124K
61 $144K
63 $187K
64 $222K
65 $208K
Cybersecurity Analyst
59 $145K
60 $136K
61 $165K
62 $186K
63 $261K
Data Science Manager
65 $348K
66 $425K
67 $586K
Sales Engineer
63 $212K
64 $266K
65 $326K
Customer Success
61 $162K
62 $176K
63 $190K
65 $276K
Product Design Manager
65 $305K
66 $390K
67 $520K
Business Operations
62 $164K
64 $236K
Data Analyst
Median $127K
Electrical Engineer
Median $200K
Venture Capitalist
65 $290K
66 $421K

Partner

Principal

Administrative Assistant
Median $79.5K
Legal
Median $265K

Legal Counsel

Business Operations Manager
Median $219K
Chief of Staff
Median $348K
Graphic Designer
Median $180K
Accountant
$26K

Technical Accountant

Civil Engineer
$150K
Corporate Development
$99.8K
Customer Service Operations
$136K
Facilities Manager
$308K
Geological Engineer
$51.7K
Industrial Designer
$232K
Marketing Operations
$101K
Optical Engineer
$122K
Partner Manager
$485K
Technical Writer
$87.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Microsoft, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Microsoft is Software Engineering Manager at the VP level with a yearly total compensation of $1,471,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Microsoft is $212,028.

