Five9
Five9 Salaries

Five9's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $221,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Five9. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $175K
Accountant
$79.6K
Business Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$94.5K
Marketing
$127K
Partner Manager
$208K
Program Manager
$108K
Project Manager
$191K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Venture Capitalist
$121K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Five9, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Five9 is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Five9 is $126,630.

