Five9
Five9 Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Five9 totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Five9's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
Five9
Site Reliability Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$210K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Five9?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Five9, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Five9 in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $246,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Five9 for the Software Engineer role in United States is $207,000.

