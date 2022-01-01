|Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
|Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 10% discount on purchase price of stock
|Maternity Leave
|20 weeks
|Paternity Leave
|12 weeks
|Sick Time
|10 days
|Donation Match
|100% match. Up to $15,000 matched
|Volunteer Time Off
|$25 per hour
|Sabbatical
|Offered by employer
|Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
|$1,500 per year. Starting 2022
|Transport allowance
|Temporary Uber/Lyft reimbursement till the end of Covid.
|Disability Insurance
|LTD with 60% up to $15000
|Student Loan Repayment Plan
|Microsoft partners with Sofi to offer reduced interest rates with 0.25% discount if employees refinance
|Free Snacks
|Bay Area
|Free Drinks
|Bay Area
|Phone Bill Reimbursement
|$75 per month. For some states
|Tuition Reimbursement
|$10k per year, no commitment, requires management approval
|Pet Friendly Workplace
|Bay Area office
|Employee Discount
|15% off
|Unique Perk
|Family Sickness Leave - 4 weeks paid Family Leave to care for seriously ill family member
|Unique Perk
|Legal Insurance - Highly subsidized
|Unique Perk
|Childcare / Babysitting Reimbursement - Reimburses 160 hours of childcare fees per year, for backup care only.
|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|Unlimited
|Remote Work
|Depends on the team: up to 50% work from home/ up to 100%/ Microsoft on-site only
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
|$1,000 per year contributed by employer. 500$ in each half of the year.
|Military Leave
|Differential pay
|Free Breakfast
|Bay Area
|Free Lunch
|Bay Area
|Relocation Bonus
|Full coverage
|401k
|50% match on employee's contribution up to $23,000 IRS max contribution limit
|Fertility Assistance
|Covered expenses include 3 fertility treatment cycles, genetic testing, and egg/embryo freezing and storage for up to 4 years.
|On-Site Clinic
|Full on-site health clinic and pharmacy
|Adoption Assistance
|Up to $10,000 per child.
|Company Shuttle
|A scheduled and on-demand shuttle service moves employees around the campus' 100-plus buildings every day.
|Life Insurance
|3x an employees annual salary
|Vision Insurance
|One annual eye exam and reimbursement for one pair of glasses or contacts per calendar year.
|Immigration Assistance
|Offered by employer
|Dental Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Roth 401k
|Offered by employer
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Bikes on Campus
|Offered by employer
|Gender Neutral Bathrooms
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Car Wash / Detailing
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Laundry
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Tire Replacement
|Offered by employer
|Employee Credit
|Offered by employer
|Learning and Development
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Employee Mall
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Fitness Classes
|Offered by employer
|Custom Work Station
|Offered by employer
|Gym On-Site
|Offered by employer
|Mega Backdoor Roth IRA
|Offered by employer
|On-Site Mother's Room
|Offered by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Health Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Regional transit system
|Offered by employer
|Gym Discount
|Offered by employer
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Housing Stipend
|Offered by employer