Estimated Total Value: $19,554

Unique To Microsoft
  • Transport allowance

    Temporary Uber/Lyft reimbursement till the end of Covid.

  • Childcare / Babysitting Reimbursement

    Reimburses 160 hours of childcare fees per year, for backup care only.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • Sabbatical

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $1,500

    $1,500 per year. Starting 2022

  • Disability Insurance

    LTD with 60% up to $15,000

  • Free Snacks $730

    Bay Area

  • Free Drinks $365

    Bay Area

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,000

    $1,000 per year contributed by employer. 500$ in each half of the year.

  • Free Breakfast

    Bay Area

  • Free Lunch

    Bay Area

  • On-Site Clinic

    Full on-site health clinic and pharmacy

  • Life Insurance

    3x an employees annual salary

  • Vision Insurance

    One annual eye exam and reimbursement for one pair of glasses or contacts per calendar year.

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Custom Work Station

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Gym Discount

    • Home
  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month. For some states

  • Remote Work

    Depends on the team: up to 50% work from home/ up to 100%/ Microsoft on-site only

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

  • Relocation Bonus

    Full coverage

  • Fertility Assistance

    Covered expenses include 3 fertility treatment cycles, genetic testing, and egg/embryo freezing and storage for up to 4 years.

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $10,000 per child.

  • Immigration Assistance

  • On-Site Car Wash / Detailing

  • On-Site Laundry

  • On-Site Tire Replacement

  • On-Site Employee Mall

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Housing Stipend

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 10% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    Microsoft partners with Sofi to offer reduced interest rates with 0.25% discount if employees refinance

  • 401k $11,500

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $23,000 IRS max contribution limit

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    $10K per year, no commitment, requires management approval

  • Employee Discount

    15% off

  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Company Shuttle

    A scheduled and on-demand shuttle service moves employees around the campus' 100-plus buildings every day.

  • Bikes on Campus

  • Regional transit system

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $15,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $25 per hour

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

    Bay Area office

  • Family Sickness Leave

    4 weeks paid Family Leave to care for seriously ill family member

  • Legal Insurance

    Highly subsidized

