What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it.





Aren't product managers supposed to handle the requirements gathering, socializing of ideas, getting buy in, etc etc, while the engineers go out and implement what the PM's pass along?





And you may say, as you go up in the engineering ladder, that is what more senior engineers do. They do all the social stuff too. But if that's the case, then my question still stands. What is the point of Product Managers? Just to tick a box on payroll and say empty corporate jargon to keep stakeholders placated?