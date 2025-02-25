All Program Manager Salaries
Program Manager compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $189K per year for P3 to $256K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $221K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$189K
$146K
$31.9K
$10.6K
P4
$256K
$181K
$58.3K
$16.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)