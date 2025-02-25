Product Designer compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $153K per year for P2 to $277K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$153K
$122K
$24.6K
$6.5K
P3
$196K
$144K
$40.2K
$11.1K
P4
$297K
$185K
$95.5K
$16.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
