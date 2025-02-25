← Company Directory
Workday
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Workday Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Workday ranges from $142K per year for P1 to $501K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $268K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
Associate Product Manager
$142K
$115K
$22.7K
$4.5K
P2
Senior Associate Product Manager
$153K
$122K
$27.6K
$3.1K
P3
Product Manager
$242K
$173K
$53.5K
$15.5K
P4
Senior Product Manager
$267K
$192K
$56.8K
$17.6K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Workday in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $500,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workday for the Product Manager role in United States is $257,500.

Other Resources