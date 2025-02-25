← Company Directory
Workday
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Workday Product Design Manager Salaries

The median Product Design Manager compensation in United States package at Workday totals $330K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Workday's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Workday
Product Design Manager
Pleasanton, CA
Total per year
$330K
Level
P3
Base
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Workday?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Workday, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Workday in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $427,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Workday for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $320,000.

Other Resources