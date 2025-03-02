Marketing compensation in United States at Okta ranges from $245K per year for Senior Marketing Manager to $400K per year for Marketing Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $191K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Marketing Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Marketing Manager
$245K
$196K
$33K
$16.2K
Marketing Director
$400K
$248K
$107K
$45K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.4%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
No cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
No cliff