Okta Customer Service Salaries

The median Customer Service compensation in United States package at Okta totals $171K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Okta
Developer Programs Community Manager
New York, NY
Total per year
$171K
Level
-
Base
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$16K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Okta?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.4%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

No cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

No cliff



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Okta in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Okta for the Customer Service role in United States is $158,600.

