Software Engineer compensation in United States at Okta ranges from $171K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $425K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Okta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$171K
$134K
$29.8K
$7.2K
Software Engineer 2
$188K
$150K
$27.7K
$9.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$228K
$176K
$38.9K
$13K
Staff Software Engineer
$312K
$213K
$78.4K
$20.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.4%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.4% vests in the 1st-year (33.40% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
No cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Okta, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
No cliff
Included TitlesSubmit New Title