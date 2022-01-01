Company Directory
Salesforce
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Salesforce Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $21,894

Unique To Salesforce
  • Family Sickness Leave

    6 weeks of paid Family Leave to care for a seriously ill family member

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $12,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $5,000

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Fees, tuition, and books up to $5,250

  • Employee Credit $2,400

    $2,400 per year

  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    60% off

    • Other
  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $2,500 matched

  • Tower Views

    SF Location

  • Travel Assistance

    Travel safety services provided by the Corporate Security team, emergency travel assistance.

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Salesforce

    Related Companies

    • Palantir
    • Twilio
    • Okta
    • MongoDB
    • Palo Alto Networks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources