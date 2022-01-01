Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $100 per month

Health Savings Account (HSA) $750 per year contributed by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Bikes on Campus Offered by employer

Company Shuttle Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Tuition Reimbursement Fees, tuition, and books up to $5,250

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $2,500 matched

Unique Perk Tower Views - SF Location

Unique Perk Family Sickness Leave - 6 weeks of paid Family Leave to care for a seriously ill family member

Unique Perk Travel Assistance - Travel safety services provided by the Corporate Security team, emergency travel assistance.

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus $10,000

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary up to $5,000

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Employee Credit $2,400 per year

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Employee Discount 60% off

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 26 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Remote Work In office once a week