Salesforce
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Salesforce Solution Architect Salaries

Solution Architect compensation in United States at Salesforce ranges from $150K per year for Associate Solution Architect to $308K per year for Principal Solution Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $242K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Salesforce's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Solution Architect
$150K
$146K
$0
$4K
Solution Architect
$196K
$158K
$13.3K
$24.9K
Senior Solution Architect
$208K
$184K
$8.4K
$16.2K
Lead Solution Architect
$267K
$181K
$22.4K
$63.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Data Architect

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Salesforce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $343,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Salesforce for the Solution Architect role in United States is $227,000.

