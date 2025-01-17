← Company Directory
Salesforce
  • Salaries
  • Product Design Manager

  • All Product Design Manager Salaries

Salesforce Product Design Manager Salaries

The median Product Design Manager compensation in United States package at Salesforce totals $258K per year.

Median Package
company icon
Salesforce
Product Design Manager
hidden
Total per year
$258K
Level
hidden
Base
$233K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Salesforce?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Salesforce, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Salesforce in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $486,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Salesforce for the Product Design Manager role in United States is $313,000.

