Zoom
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Zoom Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Singapore at Zoom ranges from SGD 46.3K to SGD 65.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 52.5K - SGD 59.7K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 46.3KSGD 52.5KSGD 59.7KSGD 65.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 212K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Zoom in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 65,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoom for the Administrative Assistant role in Singapore is SGD 46,313.

