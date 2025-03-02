Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zoom ranges from $147K per year for ZP1 to $367K per year for ZP5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
$147K
$112K
$28.7K
$6.5K
ZP2
$187K
$147K
$34.7K
$5.7K
ZP3
$225K
$163K
$55.1K
$7.7K
ZP4
$295K
$198K
$90.8K
$7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
