Zoom
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Zoom Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Zoom ranges from $206K per year for ZP3 to $229K per year for ZP4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
ZP3
$206K
$136K
$63.8K
$6.7K
ZP4
$229K
$164K
$55K
$10.3K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Zoom in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $315,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoom for the Recruiter role in United States is $179,250.

Other Resources