← Company Directory
RingCentral
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

RingCentral Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Georgia at RingCentral ranges from GEL 148K to GEL 211K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RingCentral's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 169K - GEL 200K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 148KGEL 169KGEL 200KGEL 211K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at RingCentral to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

GEL 442K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve GEL 83K+ (sometimes GEL 830K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At RingCentral, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at RingCentral in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 210,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RingCentral for the Project Manager role in Georgia is GEL 148,489.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RingCentral

Related Companies

  • Marvell
  • Akamai
  • Zoom
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources