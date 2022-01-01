← Company Directory
Xilinx
Xilinx Salaries

Xilinx's salary ranges from $107,610 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $361,667 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Xilinx. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Hardware Engineer
E4 $128K
E5 $166K
E6 $180K
E7 $228K
E8 $273K
Software Engineer
E4 $155K
E5 $170K
E6 $224K
E7 $237K
E8 $362K
Business Analyst
$126K

Financial Analyst
$108K
Marketing
$299K
Sales Engineer
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
$314K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xilinx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Xilinx is Software Engineer at the E8 level with a yearly total compensation of $361,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xilinx is $180,058.

