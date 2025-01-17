← Company Directory
Xilinx
Xilinx Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United States at Xilinx ranges from $115K to $164K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xilinx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$132K - $154K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$115K$132K$154K$164K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xilinx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Xilinx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $163,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xilinx for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $114,800.

