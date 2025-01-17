← Company Directory
Xilinx
Xilinx Hardware Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xilinx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 111K - SGD 134K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 102KSGD 111KSGD 134KSGD 142K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xilinx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Xilinx in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 142,492. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xilinx for the Hardware Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 101,956.

Other Resources