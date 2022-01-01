← Company Directory
Intel
Intel Salaries

Intel's salary ranges from $27,684 in total compensation per year for a Industrial Designer in India at the low-end to $818,056 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intel. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Hardware Engineer
Grade 5 $139K
Grade 6 $135K
Grade 7 $182K
Grade 8 $220K
Grade 9 $270K
Grade 10 $369K
Grade 11 $481K
Software Engineer
Grade 3 $114K
Grade 5 $133K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $184K
Grade 8 $238K
Grade 9 $309K
Grade 10 $380K
Grade 11 $568K
Fellow $818K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

AI Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $128K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $274K

Manufacturing Engineer

Packaging Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Design Engineer

Product Manager
Grade 6 $120K
Grade 7 $160K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $299K
Grade 10 $379K
Grade 11 $588K
Technical Program Manager
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $126K
Grade 7 $154K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $259K
Grade 10 $329K

Technical Project Manager

Software Engineering Manager
Grade 7 $213K
Grade 8 $245K
Grade 9 $312K
Grade 10 $407K
Grade 11 $586K
Data Scientist
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $166K
Grade 8 $232K
Grade 9 $240K
Solution Architect
Grade 6 $191K
Grade 7 $182K
Grade 8 $215K
Grade 9 $275K
Grade 10 $372K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Marketing
Grade 5 $91K
Grade 6 $139K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $258K
Grade 10 $292K

Product Marketing Manager

Product Designer
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $149K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $207K
Grade 9 $276K

UX Designer

Financial Analyst
Grade 5 $97K
Grade 6 $124K
Grade 7 $138K
Grade 8 $168K
Grade 9 $214K
Program Manager
Grade 6 $137K
Grade 7 $166K
Grade 8 $190K
Grade 9 $236K
Grade 10 $290K
Business Analyst
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 7 $138K
Grade 8 $182K
Project Manager
Grade 6 $117K
Grade 7 $170K
Grade 8 $201K
Human Resources
Grade 7 $159K
Grade 8 $180K
Grade 9 $217K
Grade 10 $312K
Sales
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $213K
Grade 10 $324K

Field Sales Manager

Account Manager

Electrical Engineer
Grade 6 $154K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $236K
Business Development
Grade 8 $198K
Grade 9 $269K
Chemical Engineer
Median $158K

Process Engineer

Research Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Data Science Manager
Median $260K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $55.3K
Materials Engineer
Median $153K
Marketing Operations
Median $115K
Accountant
$137K
Administrative Assistant
$104K
Business Operations
$110K
Business Operations Manager
$487K
Chief of Staff
$108K
Civil Engineer
$116K
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Facilities Manager
$162K
Fashion Designer
$76.4K
Graphic Designer
$147K
Industrial Designer
$27.7K
Legal
$412K
Management Consultant
$76.2K
Product Design Manager
$179K
Recruiter
Median $98K
Sales Engineer
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$250K
Technical Writer
$44.2K
UX Researcher
$118K
Venture Capitalist
$166K

Principal

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intel is Software Engineer at the Fellow level with a yearly total compensation of $818,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intel is $177,286.

