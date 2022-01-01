Intel Salaries

Intel's salary ranges from $27,684 in total compensation per year for a Industrial Designer in India at the low-end to $818,056 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intel. Last updated: 1/16/2025
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
