Software Engineer compensation in United States at Xilinx ranges from $155K per year for E4 to $362K per year for E8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $231K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xilinx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
$155K
$128K
$16.7K
$10.3K
E5
$170K
$132K
$23.6K
$13.9K
E6
$224K
$158K
$48.8K
$17.3K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Xilinx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)