Xilinx
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Xilinx Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Xilinx ranges from $155K per year for E4 to $362K per year for E8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $231K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Xilinx's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E4
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$128K
$16.7K
$10.3K
E5
Senior Software Engineer 1
$170K
$132K
$23.6K
$13.9K
E6
Senior Software Engineer 2
$224K
$158K
$48.8K
$17.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Xilinx, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Xilinx in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $361,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Xilinx for the Software Engineer role in United States is $209,000.

