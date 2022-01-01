Company Directory
Extreme Networks
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Extreme Networks Salaries

Extreme Networks's salary ranges from $103,530 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $243,775 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Extreme Networks. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P3 $104K
P4 $104K

Networking Engineer

Customer Service
$154K
Hardware Engineer
$114K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

846 participants

18 26View Results
Marketing
$166K
Product Designer
$211K
Product Manager
$133K
Program Manager
$176K
Sales
$244K
Sales Engineer
$192K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $195K
Technical Program Manager
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Extreme Networks is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Extreme Networks is $160,092.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Extreme Networks

Related Companies

  • MobileIron
  • Infinera
  • Equinix
  • Akamai
  • Cisco
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources