Equinix
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Equinix Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Equinix ranges from $139K per year for T2 to $319K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $260K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Equinix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
Associate Engineer(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Senior Associate Engineer
$139K
$112K
$17.1K
$9.8K
T3
Staff Engineer
$199K
$143K
$38.9K
$16.9K
T4
Senior Staff Engineer
$270K
$175K
$61.9K
$32.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Equinix, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Equinix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $321,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equinix for the Software Engineer role in United States is $252,500.

Other Resources