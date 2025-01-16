← Company Directory
Cisco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Cisco Hardware Engineer Salaries

Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Cisco ranges from $136K per year for Grade 4 to $304K per year for Grade 12. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $245K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cisco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Grade 4
$136K
$119K
$14.1K
$3.5K
Grade 6
$145K
$126K
$9.5K
$8.7K
Grade 8
$176K
$148K
$19K
$9.1K
Grade 10
$205K
$167K
$24.8K
$13.1K
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cisco, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Cisco in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $354,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cisco for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $255,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cisco

Related Companies

  • Akamai
  • VERISIGN
  • Equinix
  • Extreme Networks
  • A10 Networks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources