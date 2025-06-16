Verkada Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $195K per year for L2 to $434K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $259K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 10 % YR 1 20 % YR 2 30 % YR 3 40 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 10 % vests in the 1st -year ( 10.00 % annually )

20 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 1.67 % monthly )

30 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.50 % monthly )

40 % vests in the 4th -year ( 3.33 % monthly ) 15 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 30 % YR 3 30 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 15 % vests in the 1st -year ( 15.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

30 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.50 % monthly )

30 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.50 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Verkada ?

