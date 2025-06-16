Software Engineer compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $195K per year for L2 to $434K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $259K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$195K
$141K
$53K
$750
L3
$203K
$163K
$38.7K
$1.2K
L4
$286K
$193K
$92.5K
$0
L5
$429K
$264K
$165K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)
40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)
15%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
30%
YR 4
At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)
30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)