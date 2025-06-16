← Company Directory
Verkada
Verkada Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $195K per year for L2 to $434K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $259K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
(Entry Level)
$195K
$141K
$53K
$750
L3
$203K
$163K
$38.7K
$1.2K
L4
$286K
$193K
$92.5K
$0
L5
$429K
$264K
$165K
$0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Verkada in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $441,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verkada for the Software Engineer role in United States is $244,250.

