Chainalysis
Chainalysis Salaries

Chainalysis's salary ranges from $143,068 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $310,896 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Chainalysis. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $211K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $252K
Administrative Assistant
$286K
Data Scientist
$162K
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$178K
Product Designer
$143K
Recruiter
$181K
Sales
$311K
Solution Architect
$199K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Chainalysis, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Chainalysis is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Chainalysis is $199,000.

