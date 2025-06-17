← Company Directory
Verkada
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Verkada Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in United States at Verkada ranges from $123K to $176K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verkada's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$141K - $165K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$123K$141K$165K$176K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at Verkada to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (3.33% monthly)

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verkada, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (2.50% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Verkada in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $175,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verkada for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $123,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Verkada

Related Companies

  • Docker
  • Deep Instinct
  • Delphix
  • StreamSets
  • Chainalysis
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources