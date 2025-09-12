chuuj615 in
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say OpenAI pays ~$400k and is expecting 60+ hours, then yeah that's fine, but another company might pay ~$250k and expects ~40 hours: that'd be a better deal imo.
38
7916
Sort by:
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
From what I’ve seen and heard, Google tends to offer one of the best pay-to-WLB ratios among FAANG. If you want pure upside and can handle grind, Stripe or OpenAI pay more, but the balance isn’t the same.
14
GojshuggahSoftware Engineer
Google has better perks as well
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
833,189