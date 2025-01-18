← Company Directory
Cloudera
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Cloudera Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in India package at Cloudera totals ₹1.97M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cloudera
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.97M
Level
IC3
Base
₹1.97M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Cloudera?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Cloudera in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,122,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,046,451.

