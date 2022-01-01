← Company Directory
AppDynamics
AppDynamics Salaries

AppDynamics's salary ranges from $31,938 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $537,300 for a Sales in United States at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $31.9K
Software Engineer III $51.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Business Development
$91.5K
Data Scientist
$219K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Human Resources
$77.8K
Marketing
$169K
Product Designer
$32.1K
Product Manager
$152K
Sales
$537K
Sales Engineer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$281K
Solution Architect
$121K
Technical Writer
$104K
