AppDynamics
AppDynamics Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at AppDynamics ranges from ₹2.78M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹4.37M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₹2.78M
₹1.95M
₹660K
₹169K
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹4.37M
₹3.43M
₹829K
₹120K
Technical Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at AppDynamics?

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AppDynamics in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,419,221. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AppDynamics for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹3,206,987.

