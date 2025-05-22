Software Engineer compensation in India at AppDynamics ranges from ₹2.78M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹4.37M per year for Software Engineer III. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.05M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AppDynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹2.78M
₹1.95M
₹660K
₹169K
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer III
₹4.37M
₹3.43M
₹829K
₹120K
Technical Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
