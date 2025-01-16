← Company Directory
Cloudera
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Cloudera Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in France package at Cloudera totals €202K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cloudera's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cloudera
Senior Solutions Consultant
Reston, VA
Total per year
€202K
Level
IC3
Base
€153K
Stock (/yr)
€21.7K
Bonus
€27.4K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Cloudera?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cloudera, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Cloudera in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €104,394. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cloudera for the Solution Architect role in France is €104,394.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cloudera

Related Companies

  • Rubrik
  • Plaid
  • AppDynamics
  • Docker
  • Ripple
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources