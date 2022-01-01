← Company Directory
Rubrik
Rubrik Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $2,100

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through UnitedHealthcare or Kaiser

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $800

    $800 per year contributed by employer

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through MetLife

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through VSP

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x annual earnings, up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

  • Life Insurance

    2x annual earnings, up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability with 60% of weekly earnings to a $3,000 weekly maximum for 13 weeks. Long-Term Disability with 60% of monthly earnings to a $20,000 monthly maximum.

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600

    $600 per year

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Pet Insurance

    • Home
  • Adoption Assistance

    Eligible expenses can be reimbursed at 100% up to $25,000 per lifetime per employee/household.

  • Fertility Assistance

    Eligible expenses can be reimbursed at 100% up to $25,000 per lifetime per employee/household.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Remote Work

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

