Health Insurance Offered through UnitedHealthcare or Kaiser

Health Savings Account (HSA) $800 per year contributed by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Eligible expenses can be reimbursed at 100% up to $25,000 per lifetime per employee/household.

Fertility Assistance Eligible expenses can be reimbursed at 100% up to $25,000 per lifetime per employee/household.

Dental Insurance Offered through MetLife

Vision Insurance Offered through VSP

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 2x annual earnings, up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

Life Insurance 2x annual earnings, up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

Disability Insurance Short-Term Disability with 60% of weekly earnings to a $3,000 weekly maximum for 13 weeks. Long-Term Disability with 60% of monthly earnings to a $20,000 monthly maximum.

Maternity Leave 20 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

401k Offered by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $600 per year

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer