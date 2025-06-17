Software Engineer compensation in India at Rubrik ranges from ₹6.91M per year for L3 to ₹11.67M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹9.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rubrik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
₹6.91M
₹3.73M
₹2.77M
₹409K
L4
₹9.07M
₹4.75M
₹3.72M
₹598K
L5
₹12.7M
₹6.77M
₹5.17M
₹757K
L6
₹11.67M
₹8.16M
₹3.2M
₹313K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)