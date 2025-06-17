← Company Directory
Rubrik
Rubrik Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Rubrik ranges from ₹6.91M per year for L3 to ₹11.67M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹9.73M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rubrik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
₹6.91M
₹3.73M
₹2.77M
₹409K
L4
Software Engineer II
₹9.07M
₹4.75M
₹3.72M
₹598K
L5
Software Engineer III
₹12.7M
₹6.77M
₹5.17M
₹757K
L6
G8
₹11.67M
₹8.16M
₹3.2M
₹313K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rubrik in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹17,823,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rubrik for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹10,533,291.

Other Resources