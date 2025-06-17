Rubrik Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Rubrik ranges from ₹12.47M per year for L6 to ₹12.12M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹12.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rubrik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L3 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L4 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L5 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L6 ₹12.47M ₹7.37M ₹3.82M ₹1.28M View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Rubrik ?

