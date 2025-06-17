← Company Directory
Rubrik
Rubrik Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Rubrik ranges from ₹12.47M per year for L6 to ₹12.12M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹12.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rubrik's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L6
₹12.47M
₹7.37M
₹3.82M
₹1.28M
View 2 More Levels
₹13.68M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rubrik, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Rubrik in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹20,141,867. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rubrik for the Product Manager role in India is ₹12,097,086.

