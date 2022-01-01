← Company Directory
Zapier
Zapier Salaries

Zapier's salary ranges from $111,007 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Portugal at the low-end to $417,333 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zapier. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $126K
L3 $185K
L4 $229K

Backend Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L4 $240K
L6 $417K
Product Manager
Median $173K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

57 24
Customer Service
$145K
Data Science Manager
$248K
Data Scientist
$150K
Marketing
$164K
Marketing Operations
$154K
Program Manager
$111K
Recruiter
$139K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$204K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Zapier, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zapier is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $417,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zapier is $168,388.

