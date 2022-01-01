← Company Directory
Grammarly
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Grammarly Salaries

Grammarly's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Poland at the low-end to $837,790 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grammarly. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $233K
L4 $392K
L5 $504K
L6 $610K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $296K
Product Manager
Median $390K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Customer Service
$49.8K
Data Science Manager
$336K
Marketing
$116K
Marketing Operations
$116K
Product Designer
$150K
Product Design Manager
$130K
Recruiter
$179K
Sales
$251K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$75.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$838K
Technical Program Manager
$211K
UX Researcher
$79.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grammarly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grammarly is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $837,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grammarly is $222,064.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grammarly

Related Companies

  • PlanGrid
  • Mozilla
  • GitHub
  • Collective Health
  • Mixpanel
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources