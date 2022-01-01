GitHub Salaries

← Company Directory
GitHub's salary ranges from $90,450 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $541,832 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GitHub. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
E1 $136K
E2 $165K
E3 $213K
E4 $264K
E5 $386K
E6 $542K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager II $159K
Senior Product Manager $270K
Product Designer
Median $125K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $350K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
Median $329K
Recruiter
Median $150K
Accountant
$90.5K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$149K
Business Analyst
$139K
Chief of Staff
$403K
Copywriter
$163K
Graphic Designer
$111K
Human Resources
$211K
Information Technologist (IT)
$189K
Legal
$309K
Marketing
$167K
Program Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$372K
Sales
$111K
Sales Engineer
$244K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$251K
Solution Architect
$130K
UX Researcher
$125K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GitHub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GitHub is Software Engineer at the E6 level with a yearly total compensation of $541,832. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GitHub is $165,716.

