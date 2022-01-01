Company Directory
Lattice
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lattice Salaries

Lattice's salary ranges from $85,769 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $321,600 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lattice. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $207K
L4 $267K
L5 $225K
L6 $285K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $263K
Product Designer
Median $172K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Business Analyst
$139K
Data Analyst
$118K
Data Scientist
$146K
Human Resources
$240K
Management Consultant
$216K
Marketing
$131K
Project Manager
$85.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$322K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lattice, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

3 years post-termination exercise window.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lattice is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lattice is $206,765.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lattice

Related Companies

  • Addepar
  • Accela
  • Personal Capital
  • Paxos
  • ConsenSys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources