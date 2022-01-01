← Company Directory
Addepar
Addepar Salaries

Addepar's salary ranges from $53,901 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in India at the low-end to $806,010 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Addepar. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
IC2 $175K
IC3 $235K
IC4 $289K
IC5 $277K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $168K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
Median $115K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Business Operations
$95.5K
Business Analyst
$53.9K
Customer Service
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$133K
Human Resources
$216K
Product Design Manager
$215K
Product Manager
$101K
Project Manager
$138K
Software Engineering Manager
$806K
UX Researcher
$123K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Addepar, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Addepar, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Addepar is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $806,010. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Addepar is $153,105.

