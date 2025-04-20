← Company Directory
Lattice
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Lattice Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Lattice ranges from $189K per year for Product Manager to $263K per year for Lead Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Lattice's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$189K
$186K
$3.2K
$0
Senior Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Product Manager
$263K
$263K
$0
$0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Lattice, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Lattice in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $316,368. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lattice for the Product Manager role in United States is $200,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lattice

Related Companies

  • Addepar
  • Accela
  • Personal Capital
  • Paxos
  • ConsenSys
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources