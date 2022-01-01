← Company Directory
Paxos
Paxos Salaries

Paxos's salary ranges from $98,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $336,316 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Paxos. Last updated: 2/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $200K
L4 $211K
L6 $336K
Business Development
$98K
Data Analyst
$119K

Management Consultant
$169K
Product Manager
$261K
Software Engineering Manager
$289K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Paxos, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Paxos is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $336,316. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Paxos is $205,595.

Other Resources