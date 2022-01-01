← Company Directory
BCG
BCG Salaries

BCG's salary ranges from $20,906 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $465,000 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BCG. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Associate $128K
Consultant $212K
Project Leader $281K
Principal $389K
Partner $465K
Data Scientist
L1 $168K
L2 $214K
L3 $239K
L4 $231K
L5 $278K
Software Engineer
L1 $175K
L2 $178K
L3 $196K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

AI Engineer

Business Analyst
L1 $104K
L2 $127K
Product Manager
L3 $193K
L4 $291K
Project Manager
Median $290K
Venture Capitalist
Median $130K

Partner

Principal

Associate

Analyst

Data Science Manager
Median $302K
Marketing
Median $160K
Product Designer
Median $141K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $293K
Solution Architect
Median $187K

Data Architect

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $120K
Recruiter
Median $130K
Administrative Assistant
$30.9K
Business Operations
$169K
Business Development
$147K
Data Analyst
$36.7K
Financial Analyst
$23.5K
Human Resources
$119K
Marketing Operations
$32.6K
Program Manager
$402K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$20.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BCG is Management Consultant at the Partner level with a yearly total compensation of $465,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BCG is $174,809.

