All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at BCG ranges from $193K per year for L3 to $291K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $290K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BCG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$193K
$158K
$0
$35K
L4
$291K
$216K
$5K
$70.4K
